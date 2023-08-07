Investment Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

