Invitae (NVTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Invitae has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invitae by 113.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invitae by 501.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 81.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

