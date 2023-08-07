J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 3,462 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,222,000 after acquiring an additional 315,782 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

