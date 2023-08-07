Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. TheStreet cut Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JXN opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

