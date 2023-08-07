Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

JAZZ opened at $130.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $163.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.