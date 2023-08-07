John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $107.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $127.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

