Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

