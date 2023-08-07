JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $12.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of EB opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 2.63. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

