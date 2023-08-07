Jump Financial LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Parsons by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Parsons Trading Down 0.3 %

About Parsons

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

