KBC Group NV Acquires 6,524 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARR opened at $5.11 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

