KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess purchased 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $552,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $956.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.