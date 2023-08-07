KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $815,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

