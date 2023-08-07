KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 749.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 148,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 131,040 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $285,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 84.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

