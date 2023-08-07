KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,179 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.70.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

