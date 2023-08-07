KBC Group NV Has $83,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

PMT opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

