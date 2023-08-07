KBC Group NV Has $94,000 Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGA opened at $140.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.31 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.