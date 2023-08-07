KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE opened at $114.38 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

