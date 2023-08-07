KBC Group NV Purchases 657 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $934.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.25%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

