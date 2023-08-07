KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,782 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $230,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

