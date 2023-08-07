KBC Group NV Sells 11,269 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,003,000 after buying an additional 341,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wendy’s Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

