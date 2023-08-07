KBC Group NV Sells 224 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DIN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Dine Brands Global Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.