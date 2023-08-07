KBC Group NV Sells 342 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,213,000 after purchasing an additional 189,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $39.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -988.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

