KBC Group NV Sells 376 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $31,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1,257.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 508,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 441,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 169,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,207.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,005 shares of company stock valued at $473,926. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $39.72 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

