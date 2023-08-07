KBC Group NV Sells 451 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

