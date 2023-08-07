Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Kemper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $51.07 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.