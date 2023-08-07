KeyCorp Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DENN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

DENN stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 220,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 92,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

