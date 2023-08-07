KeyCorp Weighs in on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $890.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
