KeyCorp Weighs in on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $890.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

