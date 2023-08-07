Leerink Partnrs Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

CORT stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

