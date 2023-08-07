Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $66.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

