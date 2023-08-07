Limbach (LMB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Up 2.0 %

Limbach stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $285.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Limbach

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Gordon G. Pratt sold 70,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,499,650.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,988.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norbert W. Young sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $41,375.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,537.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon G. Pratt sold 70,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,499,650.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,988.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Limbach by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 49,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.