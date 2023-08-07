LL Flooring (LL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

LL stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 518.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

