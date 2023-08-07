loanDepot (LDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.44 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,551 shares in the company, valued at $772,533.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 42,934 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $85,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,195,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,533.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 311,293 shares of company stock worth $613,661 over the last 90 days. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

