Local Bounti (LOCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 420.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.64%. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti Price Performance

NYSE LOCL opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the second quarter worth $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the second quarter worth $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Local Bounti by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Local Bounti

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.