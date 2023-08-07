Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,577 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,746 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.6 %

SLCA opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $15.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.