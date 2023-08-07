Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,233,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,639,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $59.24 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.58.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

