Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 378,214 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $12,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

