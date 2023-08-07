Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,403 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Arcosa by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 25.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ACA opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.