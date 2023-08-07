Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,340 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chegg by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Chegg Price Performance

Chegg Company Profile

NYSE CHGG opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

