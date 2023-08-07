Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,698 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 210.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chart Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $167.20 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.43.

Chart Industries Profile



Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

