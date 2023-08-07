Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,770 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock worth $2,652,955. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

