Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 131.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 1st Source by 407.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCE shares. StockNews.com upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

