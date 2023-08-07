Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $47,889.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,511 shares of company stock worth $93,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

