Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at $339,120,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $732,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,431,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,392,750 shares of company stock worth $362,737,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE TNET opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

