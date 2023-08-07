Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of GSBC opened at $55.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $666.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

