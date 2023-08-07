Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,030,578 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.