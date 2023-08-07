Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $167.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus cut their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

