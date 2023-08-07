Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC opened at $185.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

