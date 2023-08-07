Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $616,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $132.53 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

