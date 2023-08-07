Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 159.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus International Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,396,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,615 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Janus International Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,328,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,249,000 after buying an additional 798,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,751,000 after buying an additional 338,340 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,367,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,755 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JBI opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

