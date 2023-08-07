Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChampionX Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

